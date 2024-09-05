Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.96 on Friday. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Calix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

