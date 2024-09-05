CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Dafna Sarnoff Sells 3,107 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,042,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3,512.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 467,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

