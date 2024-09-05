CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $116.91. Approximately 877,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,816,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CAVA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 285.15 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

