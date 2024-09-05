Celestia Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00007160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $565.87 million and $56.25 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,067,945,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,067,726,027.397019 with 208,769,555.147019 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.08139667 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $65,049,106.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

