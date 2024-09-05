ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 9.6%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. 8,450,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,802,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $586.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

