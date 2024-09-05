Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Trading 276% Higher

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 276% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Chase Packaging Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Chase Packaging

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

