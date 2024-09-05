Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.01. 993,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,704. The stock has a market cap of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

