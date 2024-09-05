Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 6.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.31. 3,530,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,627,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chewy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

