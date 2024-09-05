China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
