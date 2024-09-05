China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

