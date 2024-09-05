Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.01

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Chorus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.7539 dividend. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

