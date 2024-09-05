Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $75,034.89 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $285.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $18,463,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $106,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
