Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $75,034.89 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $285.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $18,463,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $106,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.