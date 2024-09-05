Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider John J. Lupica Sells 15,000 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chubb Trading Down 1.7 %

CB stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.99. 675,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,007. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.