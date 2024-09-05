Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 800 ($10.52).

Get HSBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Up 0.0 %

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 658.70 ($8.66) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 657.85. The stock has a market cap of £121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 748.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.