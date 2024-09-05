CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 30,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 22.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

