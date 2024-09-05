Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.77. 2,803,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,013,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

