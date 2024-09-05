Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CFO Dennis Fehr Buys 6,570 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cognex Trading Up 0.6 %

CGNX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. 809,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 276.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

