Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,101 shares in the company, valued at $37,240,262.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $163.22 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,476,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

