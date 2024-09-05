Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 1,567,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,893. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

