Commons Capital LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.54 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

