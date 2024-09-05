Commons Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

