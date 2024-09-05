Commons Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $679.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.09 and a 200-day moving average of $632.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

