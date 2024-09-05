Comparing Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reddit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Upwork 10.00% 20.75% 7.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reddit and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 9 1 2.59 Upwork 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Reddit presently has a consensus target price of $65.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Reddit.

This table compares Reddit and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $804.03 million 11.76 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Upwork $689.14 million 1.84 $46.89 million $0.35 27.40

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Reddit on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.