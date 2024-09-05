Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.91

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 756909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

