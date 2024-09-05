Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.
Couchbase Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Couchbase
In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,087 shares of company stock valued at $651,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
