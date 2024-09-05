Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,087 shares of company stock valued at $651,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

