Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.58

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 97034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

