Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $293,162,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after acquiring an additional 573,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $255.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.