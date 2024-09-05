Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,870 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,603,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after buying an additional 435,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,753,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,711,000.

BATS BUFR opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

