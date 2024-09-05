Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 170,668 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

