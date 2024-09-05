Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Cummins by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

