Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 7.8%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.17. 1,076,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,109,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,182,080.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

