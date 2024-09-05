Critical Contrast: Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shaftesbury Capital and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shaftesbury Capital and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 4 1 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

This table compares Shaftesbury Capital and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $823.00 million 6.92 $47.50 million $0.26 99.70

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Shaftesbury Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown, together with holdings in Fitzrovia. Our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations and transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line. Shaftesbury Capital shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (primary) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") (secondary) and the A2X (secondary).

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.