Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $122,463,000 after purchasing an additional 303,457 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 108,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,084. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

