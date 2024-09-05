Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 2875853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $899.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Custom Truck One Source's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

