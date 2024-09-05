Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $183.16 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $11.24 or 0.00020004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $183.16 million and $1.72 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007133 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,300,009 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

