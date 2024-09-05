DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.81

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 178.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $19.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00074832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007148 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

