Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.43. 358,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,551. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

