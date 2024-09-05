Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $141.77. 298,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

