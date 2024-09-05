Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 163,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,276,538. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

