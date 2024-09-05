Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 897 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 628,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

