DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 0.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.61 ($5.12) and last traded at €4.74 ($5.26). Approximately 199,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.74 ($5.27).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $633.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

