DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $71.43. Approximately 1,151,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,762,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

DexCom Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

