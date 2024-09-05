dogwifhat (WIF) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $293.20 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002747 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $293.20 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00273959 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,525 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,526.84115. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.5750889 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $328,565,275.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

