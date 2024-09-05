Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.50

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$169.50 and last traded at C$169.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$167.49.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$145.38.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

