eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 million-$21.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.1 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 45,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

