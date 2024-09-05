Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Enpro Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $148.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. Enpro has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,058.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.