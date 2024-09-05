EQTEC (LON:EQT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 13857319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.07.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

