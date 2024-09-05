Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $284.92 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,368.08 or 0.04217919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $284.92 billion and $13.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00038098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,315,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

