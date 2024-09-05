Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $41,550.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00.

ETSY remained flat at $55.57 during trading on Thursday. 3,067,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

