Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.34. 1,472,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,181,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 5.66.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

